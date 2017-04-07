15 indictments in Seat Pagine Gialle bankruptcy (2)

Turin, April 7 - A judge on Friday sent 15 people to trial in connection with the alleged fraudulent bankruptcy of the Seat Pagine Gialle company, which produced Italy's Yellow Pages. Among those indicted were former chairman Enrico Giliberti and former CEO Luca Maionchi. The trial starts September 27. Prosecutors have challenged the outcome of a 2004 AGM in which the company approved the allegedly unjustified distribution of a dividend, this producing "an unsustainable financial exposure", to the tune of 3.578 billion euros. Seat PG was declared insolvent in 2013.
