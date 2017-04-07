Cerca

Citizenship ring for Brazilian footballers busted (2)

Palermo's Henrique among those who allegedly used system

Naples, April 7 - Carabinieri police on Friday arrested two people in relation to a probe into an alleged ring that enabled around 300 Brazilian nationals, including some soccer players, to obtain Italian citizenship even though they did not have the necessary requisites, sources said. An official from a registrar's office in a province of Naples town of Brusciano and the owner of an agency based in the central city of Terni providing assistance with administrative procedures were put under house arrest, the sources said. The Brazilians who used the system were allegedly granted citizenship on the basis of non-existent Italian heritage in exchange for money. Corsini Bruno Henrique, who plays in Serie A for Palermo, is one of the Brazilian footballers who allegedly illegally obtained an Italian passport in this way. Other people suspected of using the system include Gabriel Boschilia, who plays for French Ligue 1 side Monaco and has been in action in the Champions League; Silva Eduardo Henrique of Brazilian top-flight club Atletico Mineiro; Colcenti Antunes Eduardo and Ferrareis Gustavo Henrique of Sporting Club Internacional, also in the Brazilian top-flight; Dos Reis Lazaroni Guilherme Henrique of second-tier Brazilian side Red Bull and Vancan Daniel of second-tier Portuguese outfit Gil Vicente FC. Many futsal (five-a-side) Brazilian footballers are also implicated.

