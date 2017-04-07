Salvini says US missiles in Syria are gift to ISIS (2)

Rome, April 7 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Friday criticised United States President Donald Trump's decision to order a missile strike on a base in Syria. "US missiles on Syria are a terrible idea and a gift to ISIS," said Salvini, who has frequently praised both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Perhaps due to domestic problems, perhaps badly advised by the warmongers who are still looking for Saddam Hussein's chemical weapons, Trump has made the most mistaken choice in Syria and has reopened a war against Islamic terrorism that had been won. "Maybe someone in Washington wants to repeat the disasters of Iraq, Libya and the Arab Spring with all the devastating consequences for Italy and Europe".