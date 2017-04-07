Citizenship ring for Brazilian footballers busted

Naples, April 7 - Carabinieri police on Friday arrested two people in relation to a probe into an alleged ring that enabled around 300 Brazilian nationals, including some soccer players in Serie A, to obtain Italian citizenship even though they did not have the necessary requisites, sources said. An official from a registrar's office in a province of Naples town and the owner of an agency providing assistance with administrative procedures were arrested. The Brazilians who used the system were allegedly granted citizenship on the basis of non-existent Italian heritage in exchange for money.