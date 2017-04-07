Citizenship ring for Brazilian footballers busted

Naples, April 7 - Carabinieri police on Friday arrested two people in relation to a probe into an alleged ring that enabled around 300 Brazilian nationals, including some soccer players in Serie A, to obtain Italian citizenship even though they did not have the necessary requisites, sources said. An official from a registrar's office in a province of Naples town and the owner of an agency providing assistance with administrative procedures were arrested. The Brazilians who used the system were allegedly granted citizenship on the basis of non-existent Italian heritage in exchange for money.
Mamma infanticida a Monopoli
anni fa abbandonò un altro bimbo
E non risponde all'interrogatorio
Oria, avvocato uccide il cliente
«Mi minacciava e voleva soldi»
Via Sparano ai milanesi
un affare da 30mln di euro
Pd, la guerra dei dati:
Renzi vicino al 70%, Orlando 25% ed Emiliano al 6,5%
Emiliano vince in Puglia, perde a Bari
Olimpiadi di Filosofia
sudentessa barese
vince finale italiana