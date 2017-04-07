Cerca

U.S strikes Syria after suspected chemical attack

59 Tomahawk missiles fired at airbase

(ANSAmed) - Rome, April 7 - The United States launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at the Al Shayrat airfield in central Syria following the Syrian government's suspected chemical weapons attack on April 4 in which at least 86 civilians were killed, including a reported 30 children. The Pentagon said the missile strikes, which began at 4:40 am Syrian time, from Navy destroyers USS Porter and USS Ross targeted Syrian fighter jets, aircraft shelters, radar equipment, ammunition bunkers, air defense systems and fuel-storage locations. Damascus said six people died in the strikes. Previously, the governor of Homs, Talal Barazi, had said two civilians were among the casualties, adding that the airfield had been burning for over an hour following the strikes. According to the UK-based monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, about 10 hangars, a fuel deposit and a defense airbase were destroyed. The strikes are the first direct US military action against forces under Syria's president. Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said Russian forces had been notified in advance and that no Russian aircraft were at the base. The Kremlin, which supports Bashar al-Assad, condemned the action. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the strikes an "aggression against a sovereign state" that inflicts "considerable damage to US-Russia relations, which are already in a lamentable state". Moscow and Damascus also said the strikes undermined the war on terror. Before the strikes, Washington alerted NATO and European authorities, including EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini who is reportedly "coordinating with member states". Mogherini overnight spoke on the phone with Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni.

