Sky signs deal with FNSI over Sky TG24 move to Milan (2)

Rome, April 6 - Sky Italia and Italian journalists union FNSI on Thursday signed a deal on the transfer of all-news channel Sky TG24 from Rome to Milan, Sky said. The talks led to a "positive and shared result", it said. The deal sets the Milan transmission date at November 1 and enshrines "Sky's proposals for supporting the people involved". The deal includes economic support for almost three years and moves to reconcile job and family commitments, Sky said.