Cerca

Rome

Renzi says no question of govt crisis (2)

Ex-premier comments on Torrisi case

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Mamma infanticida a Monopoliavrebbe abbandonato altro bimbo
31.03.2017

Mamma infanticida a Monopoli
anni fa abbandonò un altro bimbo
E non risponde all'interrogatorio

Oria, avvocato uccide il cliente«Mi minacciava sempre»
31.03.2017

Oria, avvocato uccide il cliente
«Mi minacciava e voleva soldi»

Via Sparano ai milanesi un affare da 30mln di euro
05.04.2017

Via Sparano ai milanesi
un affare da 30mln di euro

Taranto, al Tamburi Renzi supera Emiliano «Vinto in quartiere Ilva»
01.04.2017

Pd, la guerra dei dati:
Renzi vicino al 70%, Orlando 25% ed Emiliano al 6,5%
Emiliano vince in Puglia, perde a Bari

Olimpiadi di Filosofiabarese vince finale italiana
31.03.2017

Olimpiadi di Filosofia
sudentessa barese
vince finale italiana

Ladri baresi in trasferta a Foggia speronano auto Cc
04.04.2017

Ladri baresi in trasferta
a Foggia speronano auto Cc

Bari, nell'auto incendiata maschera e doppiofondo
04.04.2017

Bari, nell'auto incendiata
maschera e doppiofondo

Manifestazione ad Avetrana contro il depuratore di Manduria La lettera-appello di Romina
31.03.2017

Avetrana, manifestazione Vd
 contro depuratore Manduria
La lettera-appello di Romina

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Avvocato uccide cliente
30.03.2017

Avvocato uccide cliente

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Bitonto, padre e figlia tentano di uccidere il genero
06.04.2017

Bitonto, padre e figlia tentano di uccidere il genero

Emiliano s'infortuna ballando: sospetta lesione del tendine
06.04.2017

Emiliano s'infortuna ballando: sospetta lesione del tendine

Intera serra di droga curata sotto casa
01.04.2017

Intera serra di droga curata sotto casa

Renzi says no question of govt crisis (2)

Rome, April 6 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Thursday rejected talk that the failure to elect the candidate of his centre-right Democratic Party (PD) to an important Senate committee could trigger a government crisis. "It is a serious and profoundly unpleasant incident, but you can't go back to the language of the First Republic," Renzi, who is running to be re-elected PD leader, told MPs who support him. "I don't want to hear the word crisis spoken. These are First-Republic games," he added, referring to Italy's post-war political establishment that collapsed with the Tangentopoli scandal of the 1990s. Those who voted Popular Alternative (AP) Senator Salvatore Torrisi as head of an electoral law committee "should now make some proposals for us", Renzi said. Torrisi was voted in by surprise in place of a PD candidate, causing a serious ruction between the two government partners.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Il giornale di oggi

07.04.2017

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia