Emiliano 'snaps Achilles tendon' in folk dance

Bari, April 6 - Puglia Governor and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leadership contender Michele Emiliano is believed to have snapped his Achilles tendon while taking part in a folk dance in his native region Wednesday night. Emiliano, who is lagging far behind ex-premier Matteo Renzi and Justice Minister Andrea Orlando in the PD race, was admitted to hospital in Bari with the problem Thursday.