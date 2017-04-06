Cabinet 'likely to launch adjustment, DEF April 11' (2)

Rome, April 6 - The cabinet is likely to launch a budget adjustment requested by the EU on Tuesday April 11, government sources said Thursday. It is also likely to launch the government's economic and financial blueprint, the DEF, on the same day. The adjustment needs to be around 3.4 billion euros to reduce Italy's structural deficit by an additional 0.2% of GDP by the end of April to avert infringement procedures by the European Commission. Premier Paolo Gentiloni has stressed that the budget adjustment will support growth and not depress it. It is expected to feature an allocation of at least one billion euros a year for three years to the reconstruction of parts of central Italy devastated by a series of recent earthquakes.