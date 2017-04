Four acquitted of ordering Fanella killing

Rome, April 6 - Four people were acquitted by a Rome court on Thursday of ordering the death of Silvio Fanella, a broker considered to be the 'cashier' of Neapolitan businessman Gennaro Mokbel. Fanella was killed during an attempted robbery at an apartment in the area of Rome's Via Camilluccia in July 2014. Manlio Denaro, Emanuele Macchi di Cellere, Gabriele Donnini and Carlo Italo Casoli were cleared of the charge.