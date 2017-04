Occhionero snooping siblings fast-track trial asked (2)

Rome, April 6 - Rome prosecutors on Thursday requested a fast-track trial for Giulio and Francesca Maria Occhionero, siblings arrested January 9 on suspicion of carrying out cyber spying of politicians and VIPs. The Occhioneros are charged with seeking information on State security, illegal access to computer systems, and illegal tapping of Internet and phone communications. The two are accused of snooping on the email and websites of politicians, institutions, public administrations, professional studios and national-level businessmen, judicial sources said.