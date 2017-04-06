Low salary growth holding back inflation - Draghi (2)

Rome, April 6 - European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi said Thursday that salary growth "well below the historic average" was one of the factors holding back inflation despite the ECB's efforts. He added that the low salary growth contributed to the under-use of production capacity. "This is why it remains essential to continue to support demand," he said in Frankfurt. Draghi said that the bank would not stop its efforts to boost inflation levels for the moment. "Despite the signs of improvement, it is clearly too early to declare victory," Draghi said. "The continuation of the support is necessary... We do not yet have sufficient evidence to significantly alter our assessment of the inflation prospects. "I don't see reason to deviate from the indications that we have given".