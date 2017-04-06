Alfano says Torrisi must quit committee post or AP (2)

Rome, April 6 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday that Salvatore Torrisi must quit his post at the helm of a Senate election-reform committee or leave his centrist Popular Alternative (AP) party. Torrisi was elected president of the committee on Wednesday after some members of parties supporting Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government disobeyed orders to vote for Giorgio Pagliari of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The outcome angered many within Gentiloni's PD and risks rocking the government. "Torrisi, a person I respect, asked me for 24 hours to reflect," Alfano said. "But given that it is a question of principle, it's clear that his continuation as president is incompatible with the AP". Matteo Orfini, the caretaker head of the PD during the ongoing party congress, blamed AP and the MDP group that recently split from the PD but continues to support the government for not respecting the agreement for Pagliari to be elected. But Alfano rejected claims his party was at fault. "I heard surreal words from Orfini. Being as we weren't born yesterday, we understood the game and we are not up for it," Alfano said. "If someone is looking for an excuse to bring down the government and hold early elections, they should say so. "We voted for the PD candidate because it's their turn. We respect the pacts".