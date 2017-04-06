Labour costs not main factor for Alitalia - Poletti

Rome, April 6 - Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti said Thursday that Alitalia cannot solve its problems solely by axing staff. The government, unions and the loss-making airline are in talks about a plan to turn Alitalia around, featuring the loss of around 2,000 ground-staff jobs. Poletti said labour costs were "one of the components but not the first one and not the main one". "Everything cannot be loaded onto labour costs and the sacrifice of the workers," he added. "It is necessary to give the company prospects, seek a path to give the company a future".
