Marchionne to leave FCA in 2019 - John Elkann

Turin, April 6 - Sergio Marchionne will step down as the CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in 2019, Chairman John Elkann said Thursday. "Marchionne will leave FCA in 2019. In 2018 he will do everything to take forward the FCA plan," Elkann said in an interview conducted as part of the Panorama D'Italia initiative. "In FCA we have many good people who will be able to succeed him".