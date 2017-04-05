12 probed in 'false botulin' case (3)

Florence, April 5 - Florence prosecutors have placed 12 people under investigation on suspicion of conspiracy to counterfeit botulin-based cosmetic surgery products, judicial sources said Wednesday. The products were disowned by the only company authorised to sell botulin products in Italy. The products originally come from the UK. The same probe is investigating an unauthorized trade in packages destined for Turkey. The main suspect id a drugs wholesaler in Vinci near Florence, while searches also took place in Naples where phials of fake botulin were produced. Police said charges of counterfeiting products could be laid against those under investigation.
