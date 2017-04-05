Casaleggio runs M5S not Di Maio, Di Battista - Renzi

Rome, April 5 - The man who runs the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is not leader Beppe Grillo or bigwigs Luigi Di Maio and Alessandrio Di Battista, but the son of late co-founder Gianroberto Casalaggio, Davide, ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) ex-leader Matteo Renzi said in an interview with newsweekly Panorama coming out Thursday. Davide Casaleggio has taken an increasingly higher-profile role in the M5S since his father's death a year ago. Renzi added that there should be no "cover-up in a case of alleged graft at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP in which his father Tiziano is under investigation. The M5S responded by calling Renzi a "hypocrite" and saying "if he knows something he should say so".
Mamma infanticida a Monopoli
anni fa abbandonò un altro bimbo
E non risponde all'interrogatorio
Oria, avvocato uccide il cliente
«Mi minacciava e voleva soldi»
Via Sparano ai milanesi
un affare da 30mln di euro
Pd, la guerra dei dati:
Renzi vicino al 70%, Orlando 25% ed Emiliano al 6,5%
Emiliano vince in Puglia, perde a Bari
Olimpiadi di Filosofia
sudentessa barese
vince finale italiana