Soccer: Juve tickets touted by 'Ndrangheta boss - FIGC (3)

Rome, April 5 - Juventus tickets were touted by 'Ndrangheta boss Rocco Dominello, Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro told the parliamentary anti-mafia commission Wednesday. He said the Calabrian mafia's presence among ultra fan groups showed a "certain permeability" on the part of the 32-time Italian champions. According to Pecoraro, Juve Chairman Andrea Agnelli was "in the know" about the management of tickets. Agnelli has denied ever meeting Dominello or other criminal elements. "The Mafia arrived in the Bianconeri (fan) club", said the chair of the commission, Rosy Bindi.