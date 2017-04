Theatre actor-director Memé Perlini kills self

Rome, April 5 - Theatre actor and director Memé Perlini, one of the protagonists of the Italian avant-garde stage in the 70s and 80s, died Wednesday, an apparent suicide. Perlini, 69, the former director of the Beat72 theatre who worked with iconoclastic greats like Carmelo Bene, had been suffering from serious depression for years. He apparently threw himself out of his window on the fifth floor of an apartment block near Piazza Vittorio. A friend and student of Lindsay Kemp, Perlini also worked as a cinema writer, actor and director.