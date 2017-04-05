Bottura knocked off perch as world's top chef (2)

Rome, April 5 - Modenese chef Massimo Bottura was knocked off his perch as world's best chef by Danile Humm of New York's Eleven Madison Park Restaurant Wednesday. Bottura's Osteria Francescana came second in the rankings announced in Melbourne, ahead of El Cellar de Can Roca in Girona in third place. Enrico Crippa of Piazza Duomo in Alba came fifteenth. The World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards List is drawn up by the British magazine "Restaurant" and based on the votes of hundreds of chefs, critics and food lovers.