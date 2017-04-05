Cerca

Naples

Totò awarded posthumous honorary degree in Naples

Federico II University recalls comedy actor 50 years after death

Naples, April 5 - Naples' Federico II University on Wednesday awarded a posthumous honorary degree to Totò to mark 50 years since the passing of the legendary Neapolitan comedy actor. Totò (1898-1967) was the stage name of Antonio de Curtis, a rubber-faced Neapolitan comedian who starred in over 100 much-loved movies that made him the nation's favourite comic actor, along with Alberto Sordi. These classics are still frequently screened on Italian TV and continue to have modern viewers in stitches. "Totò has received a degree. He'll be having a laugh about it in heaven," said Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris, adding that the city was making headway with plans to open a museum dedicated to the actor. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini also paid tribute. "I grew up on bread and Totó," Franceschini said. "In part I am here as a lover of his work".

