Cerca

Rome

Govt puts quake decree to confidence vote

Legislation needs OK by April 10

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Mamma infanticida a Monopoliavrebbe abbandonato altro bimbo
31.03.2017

Mamma infanticida a Monopoli
anni fa abbandonò un altro bimbo
E non risponde all'interrogatorio

Oria, avvocato uccide il cliente«Mi minacciava sempre»
31.03.2017

Oria, avvocato uccide il cliente
«Mi minacciava e voleva soldi»

Via Sparano ai milanesi un affare da 30mln di euro
05.04.2017

Via Sparano ai milanesi
un affare da 30mln di euro

Taranto, al Tamburi Renzi supera Emiliano «Vinto in quartiere Ilva»
01.04.2017

Pd, la guerra dei dati:
Renzi vicino al 70%, Orlando 25% ed Emiliano al 6,5%
Emiliano vince in Puglia, perde a Bari

Olimpiadi di Filosofiabarese vince finale italiana
31.03.2017

Olimpiadi di Filosofia
sudentessa barese
vince finale italiana

Ladri baresi in trasferta a Foggia speronano auto Cc
04.04.2017

Ladri baresi in trasferta
a Foggia speronano auto Cc

Bari, nell'auto incendiata maschera e doppiofondo
04.04.2017

Bari, nell'auto incendiata
maschera e doppiofondo

Manifestazione ad Avetrana contro il depuratore di Manduria La lettera-appello di Romina
31.03.2017

Avetrana, manifestazione Vd
 contro depuratore Manduria
La lettera-appello di Romina

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Avvocato uccide cliente
30.03.2017

Avvocato uccide cliente

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Bitonto, padre e figlia tentano di uccidere il genero
06.04.2017

Bitonto, padre e figlia tentano di uccidere il genero

Emiliano s'infortuna ballando: sospetta lesione del tendine
06.04.2017

Emiliano s'infortuna ballando: sospetta lesione del tendine

Intera serra di droga curata sotto casa
01.04.2017

Intera serra di droga curata sotto casa

Govt puts quake decree to confidence vote

Rome, April 5 - The government has put its decree on measures for the areas of central Italy hit by the recent series of devastating earthquakes to a confidence vote, Relations with Parliament Minister Anna Finocchiaro announced in the Senate on Wednesday. The legislation, which has already been approved by the Lower House, needs to get the green light by April 10 or it will elapse.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Il giornale di oggi

07.04.2017

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia