Alitalia in 24-hr strike, 60% of flights cancelled

Rome, April 5 - Alitalia went into a 24-hour strike Wednesday and 60% of its flights were cancelled. Unions, who are set to meet management at the industry ministry on Friday, are protesting against a business plan containing some 2,000 lay-offs and a 20-30% pay cut for crew. Flights in the so-called guaranteed bracket, from 07:00 to 10:00 and 18:00 to 21:00 are operating regularly. Alitalia said 92% of passengers were being "protected" on alternative flights. Friday's meeting will kick off non-stop union-management talks set to run until April 13. The business plan is the latest bid to turn around the loss-making airline.