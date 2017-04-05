Labour-tax wedge 10 points over EU average-Audit Court

Rome, April 5 - Italy's labour-tax wedge is 10 percentage points over the European Union average, the Audit Court said on Wednesday. The labour-tax wedge is the difference between workers' take-home pay and the total cost to firms to employ them. The State auditor said that 49% "is deducted for contributions and taxes". It also called for the tax-to-GDP ratio to be reduced, saying the current situation "does not help the fight against the underground economy and tax evasion".