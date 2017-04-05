Govt files to be civil plaintiff in Berlusconi case (2)

Milan, April 5 - The premier's office on Wednesday presented a petition to be a civil plaintiff in a trial against ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi for allegedly paying several young women to keep mum about the real nature of 'bunga bunga' sex parties at his home in the so-called Ruby III case. The trial opened on Wednesday but proceedings were quickly adjourned to July 3. In the first trial linked to the case, Berlusconi was cleared of charges of paying a woman known as Ruby for sex while she was a minor over lack of evidence that he knew she was under 18 at the time.
