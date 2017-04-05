Recovery less fragile, but public finances tough-Audit Court

Rome, April 5 - Italy still has a big challenge in terms of sorting out its public finances even though the country's economic recovery is less fragile than previously, the Audit Court said on Wednesday. "Despite the initial uncertainty, the performance of the Italian economy seems to have changed direction towards a less fragile, more qualitative expansion," read the State auditor's 2017 report on public finances. It said restoring public finances to health was "harder" for Italy than other European countries. It added that, nevertheless, it was "necessary given the high debt level".