Migrant found dead in freight train from Serbia

(ANSAmed) - Portogruaro, April 5 - The body of a dead man was found overnight in a freight train travelling from Serbia after it reached its destination at a company in Portogruaro, near Venice, sources said Wednesday. It is thought that the man was a migrant trying to enter Italy from the Balkans route. He was found inside a wagon carrying cereal. Pordenone prosecutors have opened an investigation to establish the cause of death and verify whether any responsibility is attributable to third parties.