Migrant found dead in freight train from Serbia

(ANSAmed) - Portogruaro, April 5 - The body of a dead man was found overnight in a freight train travelling from Serbia after it reached its destination at a company in Portogruaro, near Venice, sources said Wednesday. It is thought that the man was a migrant trying to enter Italy from the Balkans route. He was found inside a wagon carrying cereal. Pordenone prosecutors have opened an investigation to establish the cause of death and verify whether any responsibility is attributable to third parties.
Mamma infanticida a Monopoli
anni fa abbandonò un altro bimbo
E non risponde all'interrogatorio
Oria, avvocato uccide il cliente
«Mi minacciava e voleva soldi»
Via Sparano ai milanesi
un affare da 30mln di euro
Pd, la guerra dei dati:
Renzi vicino al 70%, Orlando 25% ed Emiliano al 6,5%
Emiliano vince in Puglia, perde a Bari
Olimpiadi di Filosofia
sudentessa barese
vince finale italiana