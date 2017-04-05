Pope calls for end to 'unacceptable carnage' in Syria

Vatican City, April 5 - Pope Francis called for an end to the "unacceptable carnage" in Syria on Wednesday after a chemical attack in a rebel-held town killed at least 72 people, including 20 children. Francis told his weekly general audience that he witnessed events in Syria "with horror". "I firmly deplore the unacceptable carnage that took place yesterday in Idlib province, where scores of helpless people, including many children, were killed" he said. He appealed to "the consciences of those who have political responsibilities, on a local and international level, to halt this tragedy".