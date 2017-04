Equitalia reports 600,000 scrap-tax-file requests

Rome, April 5 - Around 600,000 people have presented requested for their tax-dispute files to be scrapped as part of a government programme, Equitalia CEO Ernesto Maria told a Lower House hearing on Wednesday. The head of the tax-arrears-collection agency said 575,000 of the requests had the necessary requisites and around 502,000 had been processed with a total value of around 8.3 billion euros.