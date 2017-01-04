Girl, 10, hit by stray bullet in Naples (2)

Naples, January 4 - A 10-year-old girl was hit in the foot by a stray bullet fired in Naples Wednesday and others may also have been hit, sources said. It is not clear who fired the shots. The girl has been taken to hospital. Police are investigating to see if it was a shoot-out among the Neapolitan Camorra mafia, possibly in a drugs turf war.
