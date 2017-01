Fugitive drug trafficker caught in Spain (2)

Rome, January 4 - An Italian drug trafficker on the run for six years was arrested in Spain Tuesday, Carabinieri said Wednesday. Francesco Castriotta was sentenced in 2010 to 21 years in jail for drug trafficking. Castriotta was arrested by Catalonian police in the town of El Vendrell in the province of Tarragona. Castriotta, a Milan drug lord since the 1990s, skipped house arrest after being released from prison because he was suffering from priapism due to cocaine use.