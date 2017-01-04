Pope grieves for Brazil jail deaths (2)

Vatican City, January 4 - Pope Francis said Wednesday he was "praying to the Madonna" for the over 60 victims of a prison riot in the Brazilian Amazonian jungle city of Manaus. Speaking at his general audience, the pope said jail conditions for inmates everywhere should be "worthy of human beings". The pope said prisons should be "places of re-education and social re-insertion". He urged the faithful in St Peter's to pray for inmates "all over the world".
Puglia, la crisi del bollo auto
nemmeno Equitalia funziona
Mille euro per restuirne 30
La nomina del commissario
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017. Botti, saltano due mani Vd Ft