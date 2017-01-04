Pope grieves for Brazil jail deaths (2)

Vatican City, January 4 - Pope Francis said Wednesday he was "praying to the Madonna" for the over 60 victims of a prison riot in the Brazilian Amazonian jungle city of Manaus. Speaking at his general audience, the pope said jail conditions for inmates everywhere should be "worthy of human beings". The pope said prisons should be "places of re-education and social re-insertion". He urged the faithful in St Peter's to pray for inmates "all over the world".