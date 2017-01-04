Silence and caresses to cope with pain says pope

Vatican City, January 4 - Silence and caresses rather than words are the best way to help people cope with pain and grief, Pope Francis said at his first general audience of the year in St Peter's Wednesday. Speaking to a large crowd on a crisp but sunny morning, Francis examined the grief of a mother crying over her dead children.
Puglia, la crisi del bollo auto
nemmeno Equitalia funziona
Mille euro per restuirne 30
La nomina del commissario
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017. Botti, saltano due mani Vd Ft