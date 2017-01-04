Rubbish fire sows panic on Capri

Naples, January 4 - A rubbish fire sowed panic among residents and tourists on Capri Tuesday night. It took firefighters about an hour to bring the blaze under control amid fears of its igniting some domestic gas tanks.
