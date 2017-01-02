Spread falls six points to 155

Rome, January 2 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, fell six points to 155 Monday, its lowest since December 23, with a yield of 1.72%.
