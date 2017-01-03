Two of three Istanbul survivors back in Modena

Modena, January 3 - Two of three Istanbul nightclub terror attack survivors from Modena returned to the North-central Italian city Tuesday. The other Modenese survivor, a woman, lives and works in Turkey. In all there were five Italian survivors of the attack that killed 39 people in the Reina nightclub on New Year's Eve. The three from Modena, a man from Palermo and a woman from Brescia threw themselves onto the floor and escaped with a few scrapes and bruises. The survivors have asked not to be named for professional reasons.
