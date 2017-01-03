Literary adaptations take centre stage in 2017

Rome, January 3 - Theatre lovers can enjoy a year of literary adaptations for the stage with works by Balzac, Cervantes, Umberto Eco and Amélie Nothomb among the numerous titles on the bill. The season opens at Rome's Studio 1 on January 5 with 'The Yellow Wallpaper' starring Elena Balestri, a loose adaptation of the 1892 novel by American feminist author Charlotte Perkins Gilman. 'Il genio dell'abbandono' directed by Claudio Di Palma on the life of the Neapolitan sculptor and goldsmith Vincenzo Gemito (Naples, San Ferdinando from February 22) and 'Lacci' starring Silvio Orlando (Rome, Eliseo from January 25) are instead stage adaptations of novels respectively by Wanda Marasco and Domenico Starnone that made it into the final shortlist for Italy's prestigious Strega literary prize. Also not to be missed is 'Ciao' (Florence, Della Pergola from March 24), inspired by the novel of the same name by former Rome mayor and original leader of the Democratic Party (PD) Walter Veltroni. In this stage adaptation written and directed by Piero Maccarinelli actors Massimo Ghini and Francesco Bonomo engage in an impossible dialogue between a father, Vittorio, who died prematurely in the 1950s, and his son, Walter, now in his 60s, who continues to search for him. Possibly the most awaited title in this season of literary adaptations is 'The Name of the Rose' based on the bestseller by the late Umberto Eco in its first appearance on stage (Turin, Carignano, from May). The play is written by Stefano Massini and directed by Leo Muscato, with Luca Lazzareschi, Renato Carpentieri, Luigi Diberti, Eugenio Allegri, Giulio Baraldi, Daniele Marmi, Alfonso Postiglione and Marco Zannoni in the cast. 'Cosmetic of the Enemy' by Belgian author Amélie Nothomb is another bestseller that is to lend itself to the stage this season in an adaptation directed by Chiara Noschese (Rome, Eliseo from April 12). Sonia Bergamasco directs 'Louise e Renée' starring Federica Fracassi and Isabella Ragonese (Milan, Piccolo, from March 21), a stage adaptation of French author Honoré de Balzac's 1841 epistolary novel 'Letters of two brides'. Then there is 'Circus Don Chisciotte', a homage by Ruggero Cappuccio on the fourth centenary of the death of Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes, which fell last year.