Minniti in Tunisia and Malta on Tue and Wed

Rome, January 3 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti is to discuss security in the Mediterranean and relations with Europe particularly in regards to combating illegal immigration and terrorism and strengthening cooperation in police training during meetings with institutional representatives in Tunisia and Malta on Tuesday and Wednesday. In Tunisia Minniti is to meet with his counterpart Hèdi Majdoub, Premier Youssef Chahed and Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui. He is also expected to meet with President Beji Caid Essebsi at the presidential palace in Carthage. On Wednesday in Malta Minniti will meet with his counterpart Carmelo Abela in what will be the first working session between the new holder of the rotating European Council presidency and another EU member state.