Two Pompeii custodians hit by lightning

Naples, January 3 - Two custodians at Pompeii were hit by lightning Tuesday. The young women, employed by the culture ministry's in-house Ales firm, were rushed to hospital but immediately discharged after their condition was seen to be of no concern. The incident took place near a ticket office at the ancient Roman site.
