Ex-missionary probed in missing offerings case

Padua, January 3 - A former member of the Combonian missionary order has been placed under investigation in a probe into missing offerings from a Padua church worth almost 90,000 euros, judicial sources said Tuesday. Friar Mario Citterio was thrown out of the order three years ago after admitting himself to hospital with stomach pains and claiming to have been robbed.
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017. Botti, saltano due mani Vd Ft