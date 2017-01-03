35 mn paid out to four banks' bondholders (2)

Rome, January 3 - The interbank deposit guarantee fund (FITD) has paid out 35 million euros to holders of junior bonds in four banks rescued in 2015, sources said Tuesday. Around 90& of the reimbursements were under 20,000 euros, they said. The deadline for reimbursement ends today. The banks were CariChieti, CariFerrara, Banca Etruria and Banca Marche. After all the applications have now arrived, "it will take at least until June to process them all", said FITD Deputy Director-General Salvatore Paterna.
