Migrant 'maxi-centres' uncontrollable says Migrantes

Rome, January 3 - A revolt in a migrant centre near Venice last night shows how "uncontrollable" such large centres are, Catholic migrant charity Migrantes said Tuesday. "These maxi-centres risk becoming uncontrollable and therefore explosive places," said Migrantes Director-General Msgr Giancarlo Perego. Msgr Perego called for a "more spread-out reception in the local community, with smaller numbers of migrants, under the control of the local communities, that is the individual municipalities". The Migrantes Foundation is a pastoral association of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI).