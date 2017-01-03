2 new meningitis cases every 3 days but no alarm -virologist

Rome, January 3 - Italy is currently seeing two new meningitis cases every three days but there is no cause for alarm, virologist Massimo Andreoni told ANSA Tuesday. "It's a slight increase, which does not justidy alarmism," said Andreoni, the infectious diseases chief as Rome's Tor Vergata hospital. Andreoni said vaccination against the virulent disease had proven to be "very effective".
