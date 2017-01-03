Meningitis case near Treviso

Treviso, January 3 - An elderly woman has come down with meningitis near the northeastern Italian city of Treviso but it is not a serious case, hospital sources said Tuesday. Italy has seen a wave of meningitis cases, and several deaths, across the country - the most in Tuscany, followed by Lazio.
