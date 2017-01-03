Bomb scare at Fiumicino

Rome, January 3 - A bomb scare at Rome's Fiumicino Airport ended when the owners of two abandoned bags were located. The two rucksacks were left near an Iberia desk in Terminal 3.
Rome
Edicola digitale
Rome, January 3 - A bomb scare at Rome's Fiumicino Airport ended when the owners of two abandoned bags were located. The two rucksacks were left near an Iberia desk in Terminal 3.
media
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017. Botti, saltano due mani Vd Ft