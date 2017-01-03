Mentana says will sue Grillo for fake news claim

Rome, January 3 - The editor of La7 news, Enrico Mentana, on Tuesday said he would sue anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo for accusing mainstream news programmes of being the "main" source of fake news. "I urge Grillo to find himself a lawyer," said Mentana, saying that "fabricators of fake news is an unforgivable offence for all the workers of the programmes I head".
