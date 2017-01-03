Salvini reiterates call for snap vote

Rome, January 3 - Anti-immigrant, anti-euro Northern league leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday he "absolutely agreed" with former premier Matteo Renzi on the need for a snap election. Speaking on Italian TV, Salvini said "I won't give in to the restoration, to the seat-holders who are aiming to get their parliamentary pensions in the autumn". MPS elected in February 2013 will qualify for their pensions in mid-September.