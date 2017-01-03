Italy has 175,000 migrants in regional centres

Rome, January 3 - Italy currently has 175,485 migrants in temporary accommodation, hot spots, first-reception centres and asylum seeker and refugee centres (SPRARs), according to the latest data from the interior ministry. There are 14,669 migrants in first-reception centre, which are present in only seven regions, the largest being at Crotone, Mineo near Catania, Cona near Venice, and Bagnoli di Sopra near Padua. The breakdown by regions is as follows: Lazio (824), Veneto (3032), Sicily (4530), Emilia Romagna (652), Calabria (3254), Liguria (1218) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (1159). There are 136,706 migrants in temporary accommodation; 547 in hot spots; and 25,563 in SPRARs.