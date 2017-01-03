Samantha Cristoforetti gives birth to Kelsey Amal

Bolzano, January 3 - Italy's first female astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has given birth to a daughter, media sources reported on Tuesday. Kelsey Amal - meaning 'courage' and 'hope' - was born in Cologne, Germany, at the end of November. Cristoforetti, a European Space Agency astronaut, spent six months on the International Space Station (ISS) between 2014 and 2015, setting a record for the longest single spaceflight by any woman or European.
