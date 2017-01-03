Non-violence shd dictate decisions, actions tweets pope

Vatican City, January 3 - Pope Francis tweeted Tuesday "may non-violence become the characteristic style of our decisions, our relationships, our actions", echoing themes from his message for World Peace Day.
Vatican City
